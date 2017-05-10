Apple's record streak at risk amid reports of iPhone hurdles

After three straight record high closings -- where it became the first U.S. company to be worth $800B -- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is off 0.7% amid reports that production problems may slow its next iPhone.

The company was said to be readying three iPhones for launch (including a top model), putting pressure on the release timeline. Now a report from KGI Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo points to growing probability of the "worst-case scenario" for shipments.

With the major component upgrades facing production difficulty, he's dropping his shipment prediction to 80M-90M units from a previous 100M-110M units, vs. a broader consensus of 100M-120M units.

Production ramp of an OLED iPhone could push to October or November vs. a usual August-September, spurring "severe supply shortages" for some time after launch, he says.