Occidental Petroleum to test supertankers at Texas oil terminal

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +2.4% ) says it plans to test this month its ability to use massive supertankers at its oil terminal along Texas’ Corpus Christi Bay to export oil from the Permian Basin.

If it works, OXY plans to become the first in the U.S. using vessels that size to export U.S. crude to markets as far-flung as Asia, in the latest example of how companies are moving to cash in on the flood of oil coming out of the prolific Permian.

OXY hopes to transport Permian crude via supertanker from its terminal in Ingleside by 2019.