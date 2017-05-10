Snap dives 20% as first earnings report misses on financials, users

Snap (SNAP -1.5% ) has cracked, slipping 20% in postmarket action after its very first earnings report showed revenues and user figures fell short of expectations.

Revenues nearly quadrupled but missed consensus, and the company lost $2.2B -- nearly all of that ($2B) in stock-based compensation expense.

It added 8M daily active users to reach 166M (up 36% Y/Y), vs. an expected 168M. DAUs were up 5% Q/Q.

ARPU rose 181% Y/Y but fell 14% Q/Q to $0.90. Hosting costs per DAU were $0.60, vs. a year-ago $0.52 and last quarter's $0.72.

Cash, equivalents and marketable securities came to $3.24B vs. a year-ago $987.4M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release