Huge reset at Whole Foods Market announced with earnings

Whole Foods Market reports comparable-store sales fell 2.8% in FQ2 vs. -3.1% consensus estimate

Average basket size during the quarter was down 0.2%, while the number of transactions fell 3.0%.

The company's gross margin declined 84 bps Y/Y to 34.1% vs. 34.3% consensus.

SG&A expense rate +45 bps to 28.3% of sales.

EBITDA was reported at 7.5% of total sales. Adjusted return on invested capital was 12%.

Guidance: The company sees FY17 revenue growth of 1% or greater and FY EPS of $1.30 or greater vs. $1.32 consensus. Full year comparable sales are expected to fall 2.5%, in-line with prior guidance.

Whole Foods appointed five new directors, boosted its dividend and approved a $1.25B buyback plan. Gabrielle Sulzberger is the new chairman of the board.

CEO John Mackey: The Board will continue its comprehensive review of all opportunities to create value. We look forward to continuing our dialogue with shareholders and providing future updates on our progress.

Whole Foods has a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m ET.