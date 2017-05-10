Glaxo's mepolizumab shows mixed results in late-stage COPD studies

In a good news/bad news scenario, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announces the results from two Phase 3 clinical trials assessing asthma med mepolizumab for the potential treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with an eosinophilic phenotype.

In one study, METREX, patients treated with mepolizumab experienced a statistically significant 18% reduction in the frequency of moderate-to-severe exacerbations compared to placebo (p=0.036).

In the other, METREO, patients treated with one of two doses of mepolizumab experienced reductions in the frequency of attacks (20% for 100 mg and 14% for 300 mg) compared to placebo but neither difference was statistically valid.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference and for publication. The company says it will review the full results before determining the next steps in development.

Mepolizumab is a humanized IgG monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 5 (IL-5), a cytokine that plays a key role in regulating the function of eosinophils, white blood cells that cause airway inflammation. It is marketed under the brand name Nucala for eosinophilic asthma.