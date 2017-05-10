MBIA tops estimates; buybacks aid book value

Q1 combined operating income of $9M o $0.07 per share vs. $16M and $0.12 one year ago. Estimates were for $0.06.

Adjusted book value per share of $33.69 up from $31.88. three months earlier, mostly thanks to the buyback of 4.8M shares at prices far below book value. Today's close was $8.04.

National Public Finance Q1 operating income of $25M vs. $37M a year ago. Net premiums earned of $41M down from $58M. $252M gross par of new insurance written vs. $158M a year ago. Net investment income of $31M, flat from last year. Loss and loss adjustment expenses of $11M up from $9M thanks to Puerto Rico.

Conference call tomorrow at 8 ET

MBI flat after hours