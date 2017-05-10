Dim guidance presses Symantec, -5.6%

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) has lost 5.6% after hours following an in-line fiscal Q4 report that featured out-quarter profit guidance below expectations.

The company guided to (non-GAAP) EPS of $0.28-$0.32 (below consensus for $0.38), and to revenues of $1.185B-$1.215B (below expectations for $1.271B).

For its Q4, net income swung to a loss on a GAAP basis of $143M. On a non-GAAP basis, it grew 25% to $184M, as expected.

Cash flow from operations was $353M, up 41%.

Revenue by segment: Consumer Digital Safety, $487M (up 20%); Enterprise Security, $689M (up 48%).

Revenue by geography: International, $514M (up 23.3%); U.S., $662M (up 45.2%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release