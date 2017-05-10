FS Investment tops estimates, book value stable

Q1 adjusted net investment income of $0.22 per share vs. $0.21 earned one year ago. Distributions of $0.22275.

Net increase in net asset from operations of $63.4M vs. $51.9M in Q4, and a decrease of $12.1M a year ago.

Net asset value per share of $9.45 up $0.04 from three months earlier, up $0.63 from a year ago. Stock closed today at $9.45.

Total fair value of investments of $3.9B as of March 31. Roughly 0.0% of investments were on non-accrual based on fair value.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

