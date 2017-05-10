Stocks finish flat again, as Comey firing barely registers

Stocks again closed with only small changes, with the VIX remaining at a historically low level, as investors shrugged off Pres. Trump's unexpected firing of FBI director James Comey.

The market barely reacted to Comey's firing because many investors still believe tax reform will happen at some point.

The Nasdaq inched higher to post another record close and a five-day winning streak, and the S&P 500 also eked out a record close, with the energy sector jumping 1.3% after the EIA reported a larger than expected drawdown in crude barrels; WTI crude oil popped 3.1% to settle at $47.28/bbl.

The tech sector's +0.4% sector gain was underpinned by chipmakers, which rallied around Nvidia's upbeat earnings report and positive guidance.

Among the laggards, consumer discretionary (-0.3%) was weighed by Q1 results from Walt Disney and Priceline, and Boeing hurt the industrial group (-0.3%) after it halted 737 MAX flights for engine inspections.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped in late afternoon, with the benchmark 10-year yield settling a basis point higher at 2.41%.