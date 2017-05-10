Silver Wheaton to become Wheaton Precious Metals

Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW) says shareholders approved a company name change to Wheaton Precious Metals, effective immediately.

The company expects trading with a new WPM ticker on the NYSE and Toronto Stock Exchange to be effective on or about May 16.

President and CEO Randy Smallwood says the changes marks the evolution from a pure silver streaming company to a diversified precious metals streaming company.

During Q1, 46% of SLW's total revenues were attributable to the sale of silver and 54% to gold.