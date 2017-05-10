Fox slips as revenues fail to meet Street

Twenty-First Century Fox is lower after hours -- FOX -4.2% , FOXA -3.8% -- after a mixed quarterly report where profits easily cleared the bar but revenues missed expectations.

It was a quarter of "operational momentum and strong domestic affiliate fee growth," say Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, who expect the company to close its deal for Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) by the end of the year.

Overall revenues grew 4.6%. A ramp-up in broadcast television boosted revenues and OIBDA, driven by increased ad revenue (thanks in part to the Super Bowl, mitigated somewhat by lost American Idol) and still-growing retransmission consent revenues.

Revenue by segment: Cable Network Programming, $4.02B (up 2.1%); Television, $1.69B (up 30.1%); Filmed Entertainment, $2.26B (down 2.8%); Other, corporate and eliminations, -$406M.

OIBDA by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.45B (up 5.2%); Television, $190M (up 52%); Filmed Entertainment, $373M (down 20.6%); Other, corporate and eliminations, -$71M.

