Sangamo teams up with Pfizer to develop gene therapies to treat hemophilia A; shares ahead 41% after hours

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) jumps 41% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement that it will collaborate with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to develop gene therapies to treat hemophilia A. The partnership includes SB-525 which should enter the clinic this quarter.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sangamo will receive $70M upfront, up to $475M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales. It will be responsible to conducting a Phase 1/2 study of SB-525 and certain manufacturing activities. Pfizer will be responsible for subsequent development, research, manufacturing and commercialization of SB-525 and additional products. The companies will also collaborate on manufacturing and technical operations utilizing viral delivery vectors.