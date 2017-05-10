Energous +1% after earnings as it prepares for chipset orders

Energous (WATT +0.5% ) is up 1% postmarket after posting a Q1 report with a worse-than-expected loss, but recognizing engineering development revenues that rose sharply to $575K.

The wireless-charging company expects first orders for significant quantities of its chipsets before the end of Q2, with shipping/production in Q3, and available for purchase by customers toward the end of Q3/early Q4.

Net loss was $12.5M; EBITDA was -$8.6M, $1.6M better than Q4.

Active customer engagements have grown to 68.

Cash and equivalents came to $21.4M, vs. $31.3M at the end of 2016.

