MagicJack VocalTec +2.5% as profits beat Street

MagicJack VocalTec (CALL -1.3% ) is up 2.5% in postmarket action after its Q1 profits beat analyst expectations though revenues tailed off slightly in a quarter of changes.

The company "recruited a new executive management team, launched a strategic alternatives process, added two new board members, concluded two proxy contests, cut costs and underperforming initiatives and renewed our strategic focus on our core market and expanding our addressable market with our mobile-first, Web-first strategy," notes CEO Don Bell.

The related one-time costs have cut off unproductive future expenditures, he goes on.

Of net revenues of $23.2M, access rights renewal revenues were $13.5M (58% of total). Device sales came to $2.8M; prepaid minute revenues were $1.2M; access and wholesale charges $1.1M. Broadsmart Global (UCaaS unit) contributed $2.7M in revenues.

EBITDA came to $4.2M, missing an expected $5.5M.

It has 2.08M active subscribers, after activating abotu 92,000 in Q1; average monthly churn was 2.5%.

Cash and equivalents were at $48.3M against no debt.

