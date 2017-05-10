Mercedes-Benz giving up on diesel in the U.S. as sales fade

Mercedes-Benz is the latest automaker to throw in the towel on diesel technology in the U.S. because of regulatory scrutiny and a lack of consumer demand.

Benz owner Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) said today it would no longer seek approval to sell certain diesel passenger cars in the U.S. amid broader scrutiny of the technology after Volkswagen's emissions scandal, although like other automakers, it will continue selling diesel vehicles marketed to commercial users.

Diesel engines account for less than 1% of total car sales in the U.S.; the future is somewhat brighter in Europe, where favorable tax treatment has helped the technology gain dominance, but even so diesel demand is projected to decline to 30% of auto sales by 2020 from ~50% today.