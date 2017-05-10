Sprint, Windstream sue FCC over business data services deregulation

Sprint (S -0.3% ) and Windstream Services (WIN -1.9% ) have sued the FCC over its decision to deregulate the business data services market.

The FCC's move to strip most regulation in the $45B market is "arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion," according to the petition.

Sprint had supported price caps under the chairmanship of Tom Wheeler, since it pays companies like AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) "a significant cost" to bridge network gaps in backhaul services.

Odds are long against Sprint and Windstream prevailing, but if the court finds a flaw in the FCC's order, the agency may be able to revise readopt it with better supporting details.