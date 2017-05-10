Linde chairman beats shareholder challenge over Praxair merger

Linde (OTCPK:LNAGF, OTCPK:LNEGY) Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle beats back a protest vote against his long-desired merger with Praxair (NYSE:PX) at the annual shareholder meeting.

But the 94% approval from shareholders is considered a weak result by German standards and the second lowest showing among the company's executives and directors after fired finance chief Georg Denoke.

Under the terms of the merger to create the world's biggest industrial gases group, the new Linde would be run out of Connecticut by PX CEO Steve Angel, with Reitzle as chairman; the headquarters of the new holding company probably will be in Ireland, Linde CEO Aldo Belloni says.