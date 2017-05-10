Williams seeks Trump help for approval of delayed Constitution pipeline

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) and labor unions are pressing the Trump administration for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit for the Constitution natural gas pipeline, a year after New York state refused to certify the project.

Constitution delays “have not been a regulatory issue,” CEO Alan Armstrong tells Bloomberg. “The issue has been purely political. That’s exactly when, for interstate commerce, the federal government should use their authority.”

The $925M pipeline would link supplies from the Marcellus shale basin to markets in the northeast U.S.