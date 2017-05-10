NetEase +3.7% as Q1 easily clears expectations

NetEase (NTES +2.6% ) has jumped 3.7% in postmarket trading after beating expectations across the board with its Q1 earnings.

Net revenues rose 72.3% to 13.6B yuan (about $2B, above consensus for $1.73B); gross profit rose 63.2% to 7.5B yuan (about $1.1B).

Meanwhile, non-GAAP earnings per ADS were $4.75, above expectations for $4.03.

Gross profit margin for its online games business was 63.9%, down from a year-ago 67.1% (mainly due to more contribution from lower-margin mobile games) but up sequentially from 60.7%. Gross profit margin for the ad services business was 57.3% (down from Q4's 66.5% and last year's 62.4% due to higher staff and content costs).

Revenue breakout: Online game services, $1.56B (up 78.5% in yuan terms); Advertising services, $64.7M (up 13.2%); E-mail, e-commerce and others, $357.4M (up 63.2%).

It also says Onward Choi has resigned as acting chief financial officer effective June 30; he'll be retained as a consultant for the coming year to ensure a smooth transition to a new CFO.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

