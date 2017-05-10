FERC tells Energy Transfer to halt some Rover pipeline drilling after spills

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) is ordered by the FERC not to conduct any more horizontal directional drilling activities in some areas of the Rover natural gas pipeline, days after the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency fined the company over alleged water and air pollution violations along the pipeline route.

The stoppage affects horizontal directional drilling in eight out of 30 drilling areas associated with the project, affecting roughly half of the 23 miles of HDD work needed, Platt's reports.

FERC's actions follow two separate and sizable leaks of drilling fluid into Ohio wetlands in April.

Separately, ETP's Dakota Access Pipeline reportedly leaked 84 gallons of crude oil at a pump station in South Dakota last month, just weeks before the pipeline is set to start commercial service.