Eni posts best quarterly earnings in two years, affirms full-year targets

Eni (E +1.3% ) is higher after posting its best quarterly earnings in two years with a Q1 net profit of €744M ($810M), easily beating analysts’ forecasts and far better than the breakeven result in the year-ago quarter.

Eni produced 1.795M boe/day during Q1, up 2.3% Y/Y, and confirms it is on track to meet its production target for the full year, expecting output to grow by 5% to 1.84M boe/day, helped by startups in Egypt and Kazakhstan.

Eni also notes its Q1 cash generation of €2.6B ($2.8B) was its strongest performance in seven quarters.

“We expect that in 2017 organic cash generation, coupled with proceeds from disposals, will allow us to fully fund our capex and dividend requirements at an oil price well below the current level,” CEO Claudio Descalzi says.