Kinross Gold rated Action List Buy at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (KGC +4% ) is boosted to an Action List Buy at TD Securities in anticipation of several company specific catalysts in the next 6-12 months.

KGC "has consistently met or exceeded its production/cost targets on a quarterly basis,” during the past five years, the firm says, highlighting a surprisingly good cost performance at Tasiast in Q1.

TD notes KGC's strong balance sheet - $1.1B of cash, $2.5 billion of liquidity and no debt maturities until 2020 - and sustainable production profile, forecasting gold equivalent production to remain at 2.3M-2.5M oz./year.

The firm also likes KGC's valuation, as the shares trade at 5x enterprise value to 2018 EBITDA compared to senior gold producer peers at 8.3x.