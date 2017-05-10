Bloomberg: VW CEO, Chairman under investigation for share manipulation

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) CEO Matthias Mueller and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, as well as former CEO Martin Winterkorn, are being investigated by German prosecutors over allegations of market manipulation, Bloomberg reports.

The execs reportedly are being probed about whether they were too slow in telling Porsche shareholders about VW’s emissions cheating; Porsche owns the majority of VW's voting stock, and the men at the time had dual roles at the holding company and VW.

Poetsch, Winterkorn and another exec at the automaker already are part of a separate German investigation over possible manipulation of VW stock linked to the emissions cheating scandal.