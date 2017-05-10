WSJ: Verizon wins Straight Path sweepstakes with $3.1B buyout deal

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has prevailed over AT&T (NYSE:T) in the bidding war for Straight Path Communications (STRP -3% ), sources tell The Wall Street Journal, for the price of $3.1B.

That nearly doubles AT&T's definitive deal for $1.6B in stock, and AT&T has declined to match it, the sources said.

The prize is valuable millimeter wave spectrum that the telecom giants treasure for its value to next-gen 5G wireless networks.

Straight Path was worth about $400M two months ago; its market cap was $3B today.