Oil rose more than 3% to over $47/bbl on Wednesday, enjoying its best one-day gain of the year, bolstered by the biggest weekly inventory drop of 2017.

EIA data revealed U.S. crude stocks fell by 5.2M barrels, while Iraq and Algeria joined Saudi Arabia in supporting an extension to OPEC supply cuts.

Oil futures are continuing to rally today, however, YTD prices still remain about 11% lower .

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU