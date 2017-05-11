Comparable sales worse than anticipated at Kohl's

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports comparable sales fell 2.7% in Q1 to miss the consensus expectation for a 1.1% drop.

"We are encouraged by the significant improvement in sales and traffic for the March and April period, after a weak February start to the first quarter," says CEO Kevin Mansell.

Gross margin was 36.4% of sales vs. 35.50% a year ago and 35.99% consensus.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales were flat Y/Y at 25.4%.

Kohl's ended the quarter with 1,154 Kohl's stores, 12 FILA Outlet stores, and three Off/Aisle clearance centers compared to 1,167 total stores a year ago.

Merchandise inventories at quarter-end was $3.991B vs. $4.084B a year ago.

