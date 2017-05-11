Futures dip as crude heads higher

Oil pushed higher overnight, topping $48/bbl, as investors translated the latest hefty decline in U.S. crude inventories to be a harbinger of future demand.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocking index futures are down 0.2% , as the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged in "Super Thursday" action.

Gold is 0.3% higher at $1223/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.39%.

