Bank of England stays on hold, pound slips after inflation report

The Bank of England leaves its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.25%. One member voted for a rate hike. The QE program is unchanged.

"Aggregate demand slowed markedly in Q1," says the bank in its statement.

In its quarterly inflation report, the bank trimmed its 2017 GDP growth forecast to 1.9%, but lifted 2018 to 1.7% and 2019 to 1.8%.

As for inflation, the 2017 outlook was lifted to 2.7%, but is expected to slow to 2.2% in two years, and 2.3% in three years.

The pound has lost ground since the news hit, now lower by 0.4% vs. the dollar. The FTSE is up a hair.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, EWUS, FKU, DXPS, DBUK, QGBR, HEWU