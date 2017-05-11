Teva Q1 top line up 17%; generics up 24%; earnings up 2%; cash flow down 66%; shares ahead 2% premarket

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Q1 results ($M): Total Revenues: 5,630 (+17.0%), Generic Medicines: 3,058 (+24.4%), Specialty Medicines: 2,020 (-6.1%), Multiple Sclerosis: 970 (-3.6%), Other Specialty: 1,050 (+2.9%).

Net Income: 580 (+1.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,079 (-7.9%); EPS: 0.57 (-8.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.06 (-11.7%); Cash Flow Ops: 470 (-65.8%).

Key Product Sales: CNS: 2,168 (-11.2%); Copaxone: 1,138 (-14.0%); Respiratory: 425 (-21.2%); Treanda & Bendeka: 157 (+1.3%); Women's Heath: 124 (+12.7%).

Copaxone sales in U.S.: 782 (-5%) due to lower volumes partially offset by a 7.9% price increase for both products in January 2017.