WildHorse to buy Eagle Ford acreage from Anadarko, KKR for $625M

WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) +2% premarket after agreeing to acquire 111K net acres in the Eagle Ford and associated production from Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) and KKR for $625M.

In conjunction with the deal, Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) agrees to purchase $435M of convertible preferred stock from WRD.

WRD says Q4 net production on the acquired properties was 7,583 boe/day, consisting of 72% oil from 386 operated wells.

WRD raises its estimated FY 2017 production guidance range to 27K-31K boe/day from 23K-27K previously, with three-quarters of the increase due to the acquired production; 2017 capex guidance is increased to $550M-$675M.