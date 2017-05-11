Gun stocks on watch after weak guidance from Vista Outdoor

Gun stocks are on watch after cautious comments from Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Mark DeYoung following his company's earnings report and light guidance.

"We are experiencing unprecedented decline in demand for ammunition and firearms following the presidential election and softness in the retail environment," warns DeYoung.

Vista lowered expectations due to the weakness in the shooting sports market, guiding for FY18 sales of $2.36B to $2.42B vs. $2.43B consensus and EPS of $1.10 to $1.30.

