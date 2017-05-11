Synthetic Bio's ribaxamase a Breakthrough Therapy for prevention of C. diff infection; shares ahead 30% premarket

Penny stock Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) jumps 30% premarket, albeit on only 3,900 shares, in response to its announcement that the FDA has designated co-lead product candidate SYN-004 (ribaxamase) a Breakthrough Therapy for preventing Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection.

Ribaxamase is a first-in-class oral enzyme designed to degrade certain IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the GI tract and maintain the natural balance of the gut microbiome. The next step in development should be a Phase 3 confirmatory study.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive FDA guidance on the best development path, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the New Drug Application (NDA).

