Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) reports revenue fell 3.9% to ¥11.72T in FY16 and net income increased 27% to ¥664B. The results were based off the sale of 5.63M units during the fiscal year.

The company expects revenue of ¥11.8T in FY17 and profit to fall 19% Y/Y to ¥535B for FY17 vs. ¥618B consensus. The Japanese automaker sees sales growth in every market except the U.S.

"In the U.S. we took a conservative view considering the market outlook and intensifying competition," says Nissan CEo Hirotoa Saikawa.

Nissan press release