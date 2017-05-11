Macy's falls as weak sales trend continues

Macy's (NYSE:M) reports comparable sales fell 4.6% on an owned plus licensed basis in Q1 to miss the consensus estimate for a 3.5% decline.

Gross margin was 38.1% of sales vs. 39.1% a year ago and 38.8% expected.

SG&A expenses fell 10 bps to 34.0% of sales.

Operating income dropped 70 bps to 4.1% of sales.

"We are encouraged by the performance of the pilot programs we tested last year in categories like women’s shoes, fine jewelry, and furniture and mattresses," says CEO Jeff Gennette.

Macy's expects sales to fall 3.2% to 4.3% in FY17 and EPS to land in a range of $3.37 to $3.62.

