Exxon buys Singapore petrochemical plant to help meet Asian demand

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) agrees to buy a refining and petrochemical plant owned by Jurong Aromatics in Singapore that will boost its output and meet demand in Asia; no financial details of the purchase are provided.

The plant, which will be integrated with XOM's existing petroleum complex on Jurong Island, is expected to boost the company's aromatics production in Singapore to more than 3.5M metric tons/year, including 1.8M metric tons/year of paraxylene, a raw material for textiles and bottles.

Singapore already houses XOM's largest refining and petrochemical complex. with a crude oil processing capacity of 592K bbl/day and two steam crackers.