737 Max engine problem not a design issue

Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) aims to fix a Boeing (NYSE:BA) plane engine glitch within weeks after the planemaker had to suspend test flights on its 737 Max.

A quality problem was discovered in turbine disks provided by one of two suppliers, but it's not related to the part's design, Safran Aircraft Engines CEO Olivier Andries told reporters.

"There will be a temporary disruption to the logistics which we hope to fix within a few weeks," he announced at a factory outside Paris, where it co-produces the engines with General Electric (NYSE:GE).

