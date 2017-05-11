Synthesis Energy +26% on technology license pact in Australia

Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ:SYMX) +25.8% premarket after announcing a technology license agreement with Australian Future Energy for a large-scale project in Australia.

SYMX says it expects to receive fees based on the licensed capacity for the project and for the process design package totaling $27M, and for the entire package of technology, services and equipment to provide top line revenue of ~$150M.

The project is expected to be the first of several developed by AFE for industrial-scale poly-generation facilities that produce low-cost syngas, ammonia for nitrogen fertilizer and ammonium nitrate products, as well as synthetic natural gas and electric power.