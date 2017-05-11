Oragenics inks direct placement of convertible preferred stock at $0.25; shares down 12% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) slips 12% premarket, albeit on only 1,000 shares, in response to its announcement that it will sell up to $3M of Series A convertible preferred stock to three investor at $0.25 per share. The shares are convertible anytime into common stock at $0.25. The sale will occur in two separate closings. The first was executed yesterday. The second is contingent on shareholder approval.

Investors also received warrants to purchase up to 4,621,037 common shares at the first closing and will receive warrants to purchase an additional 6,024,124 common shares at the second closing. They are valid for seven years and can be exercised at $0.31 per common share six months after issuance.

Concurrently, the company has borrowed $2.4M from Intrexon in the form of a two-year unsecured non-convertible promissory note that pays 12% simple interest annually. Proceeds will fund AG013 research and clinical trials. Oragenics and Intrexon have also agreed to amend the first milestone payment under their Exclusive Channel Collaboration Agreement from a $2M payment triggered by the first patient dosing to a $3M payment based on the earlier of the dosing of the last patient in a Phase 2 study or the 24-month anniversary of the dosing of the first patient in the study.

Yesterday's close was $0.40.