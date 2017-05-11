Moody's cuts credit ratings of six Canadian banks

Noting continuing growth in Canadian consumer debt and bubbly housing prices leave that country's banks vulnerable to potential losses, Moody's downgrades the credit ratings of TD Bank (NYSE:TD), Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS), CIBC (NYSE:CM), RBC (NYSE:RY), and National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF).

Putting some numbers on it, private-sector debt has jumped to 185% of the country's GDP, and Toronto housing prices were up 25% Y/Y in April.

Moody's continues with a negative outlook on all of the six lenders cut today.