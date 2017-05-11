Delta expands Airbus A321-200 order

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) agrees with Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) to place an expanded A321-200 order for 30 firm additional aircraft.

The company is also deferring 10 of the airline's 25 A350-900 aircraft deliveries set for 2019-2020 by two to three years with additional delivery flexibility.

The delivery schedule for the first A350-900 aircraft remains in place and the airline plans to operate its first A350 revenue flight in Q4.

Delta expects to take delivery of five A350s in 2017.

"These agreements better align our widebody and narrowbody order books with our fleet replacement needs," says Delta exec Gil West.

