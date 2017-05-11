MarineMax increases financing limit

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announces that it expanded its financing facility to a borrowing cap of $350M from the previous limit of $300M.

Borrowings under the facility are secured primarily by the MarineMax's inventory that is financed through the facility and related accounts receivable.

“We are in our third year of twenty-percent or greater same-store sales growth and trends in the industry remain healthy. With our outlook, it is advantageous to increase our borrowing capacity in anticipation of future growth," says CFO Michael McLamb.

Source: Press Release