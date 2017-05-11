Noble Group sinks to 15-year lows; warns it may not be profitable until 2019

Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) shares plunge to 15-year lows after the commodities supplier swung to a net Q1 loss of $129.3M, reversing a $40.5M profit in the year-earlier quarter.

Noble had announced Tuesday that it expected to report a ~$130M net loss, citing a drop in coal prices that upended its hedges and resulted in an exceptional loss.

Noble also says Paul Brough, a non-executive director, will replace founder Richard Elman as chairman and take charge of reviewing strategic options.

Elman says the company was on the right track but "it will be a long, hard slog with ups and downs along the way, until we regain profitability, a goal that we are most likely to achieve in 2018-19.”