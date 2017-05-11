Abercrombie & Fitch confirms talks with suitors

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is out with an official confirmartion that it has received "expressions of interest" from several parties regarding a potential transaction with the company.

The company says it doesn't intend to make any further comments on the discussions until they are concluded.

ANF -0.49% premarket to $14.15 after a 12% pop yesterday on the takeover buzz.

Source: Press Release