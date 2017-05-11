Updates from the Delta Air Lines analyst day event

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is hosting an analyst day event today.

In the company's presentation slides, there are already some juicy tidbits ahead of the talks from management, including a new $5B share repurchase program.

Delta also indicates that it now see Q2 unit revenue falling on the "upper range" of its 1% to 3% guidance. The forecast for 1% capacity growth is backed.

In an interesting note, Delta also calls out the "significant opportunity" to improve business fares in the U.S.

Updates below

The new buybacks are expected to be completed by June of 2020. Investors will also see a dividend payout hike of 50% to $1.22 per share (about a 2.50% yield).

Execs expect fuel prices to be around $1.70 to $2.00 per gallon on a forward curve from 2017 to 2020 vs. $1.60 in 2016 and $2.23 in 2015.

Capex is planned at 50% of operating cash flow.

In what could be a significant development, a joint venture with Korean Air is in the works for Pacific routes.

Back to fares: Delta notes that business fares have shown double-digit growth since their 2016 lows, but even more upside is seen for the near term.

Management wrapped up the event with analysts by once again stressing capital returns. Delta says it will target 70% of free cash flow to go back to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

SEC Form 8-K