RH updates FY17 guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) trades lower after issuing a guidance update.

The company now expects Q1 revenue to fall in the range of $558M to $562M vs. $530M to $545M prior outlook.

Q1 EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.03 to $0.05 vs. $0.02 to $0.06 prior view and $0.05 consensus.

“We expect first quarter fiscal 2017 net revenues to increase approximately 23%, of which 6 points of growth is due to the acquisition of Waterworks and 6 points is related to higher outlet and warehouse sales from planned inventory optimization efforts. Excluding these factors, we are expecting growth of approximately 11% augmented by accelerated SKU rationalization during the quarter and the mailing of our Fall 2016 RH Interiors Source Book," says CEO Gary Friedman.

RH -8.31% premarket to $55.00.

Source: Press Release