Enbridge's Q1 hurt by liquids pipeline unit but sees strong full-year profit

Enbridge (ENB -2.9% ) opens lower after reporting adjusted Q1 earnings of C$0.57, below the analyst consensus estimate of C$0.62, hurt by lower earnings from its liquids pipeline business, which fell 10% Y/Y to C$970M.

ENB forecasts a big rise in adjusted EBIT for FY 2017 to C$7.2B-C$7.6B vs. C$4.7B earned last year before the acquisition of rival Spectra Energy; but it expects available cash flow per share from operations this year to fall to C$3.60-C$3.90 from C$4.08 in 2016.

Meanwhile, Energy Energy Partners (EEP -0.4% ) posts better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, and says it is on track to meet the 2017 financial outlook provided in January.

EEP says Q1 Lakehead system deliveries reached a record 2.74M bbl/day, and higher Mainline volumes partially offset continued weakness in the natural gas business and lower average transportation rates and volumes on the North Dakota system.