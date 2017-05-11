Stocks open lower; Snap, Macy's down by double digits

Stocks open with modest losses, with the S&P and Nasdaq pulling back from record highs; Dow -0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.4% .

European bourses edge lower, with U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed +0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, Snap -20% in early trading after reporting worse than expected top and bottom lines in its first post-IPO earnings report, and Macy's -11% after reporting downbeat earnings and revenues; on the upside, Merck opens +1% after the FDA approved expanding the use of its Keytruda cancer drug.

U.S. crude oil trades solidly higher again today, +1.3% at $47.94/bbl, after an upbeat EIA inventory report sparked its largest YTD one-day gain.

U.S. Treasurys trade relatively flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.41%.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory