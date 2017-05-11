Mall stocks fall after sales dud from Macy's

A double dose of weak sales reports from Macy's (M -11.9%) and Kohl's (KSS -5.6%) has the entire department store sector jittery, and is taking along some mall names on a downward path.
It's the same story in general for the sector, with the cycle of weak store traffic and promotional activity hammering profitability.
Notable decliners include Dillard's (DDS -10.6%), Sears Canada (SRSC), Nordstrom (JWN -7.9%), J.C. Penney (JCP -7.3%), Gap (GPS -3.2%), Express (EXPR -4.7%), Guess (GES -4.4%), Buckle (BKE -4.7%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -4.6%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -4.9%).
