Mall stocks fall after sales dud from Macy's

A double dose of weak sales reports from Macy's (M -11.9% ) and Kohl's (KSS -5.6% ) has the entire department store sector jittery, and is taking along some mall names on a downward path.

It's the same story in general for the sector, with the cycle of weak store traffic and promotional activity hammering profitability.

Notable decliners include Dillard's (DDS -10.6% ), Sears Canada (SRSC), Nordstrom (JWN -7.9% ), J.C. Penney (JCP -7.3% ), Gap (GPS -3.2% ), Express (EXPR -4.7% ), Guess (GES -4.4% ), Buckle (BKE -4.7% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -4.6% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -4.9% ).

