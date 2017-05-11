Retail landlords under pressure following weak Macy's, Kohl's numbers

Macy's is lower by more than 10% , and Kohl's by more than 5% after each produced weak sales reports. Those numbers are hitting the entire department store sector, and in turn, the companies from which they rent space.

Simon Property (SPG -2.7% ), General Growth (GGP -2.3% ), Kimco (KIM -2.3% ), Weingarten (WRI -2.2% ), Macerich (MAC -2.4% ), Taubman (TCO -2.3% ), PREIT (PEI -2.9% ), DDR (DDR -2.7% ), Tanger (SKT -2.3% ), Regency (REG -2.3% ), CBL (CBL -2.1% ), Washington Prime (WPG -1.8% ).

The triple-net lease players don't exactly rent space to the department store giants, but are subject to at least some of the same economic forces. Realty Income (O -1.7% ), National Retail (NNN -2.8% ), Vereit (VER -1.6% ), Spirit Realty (SRC -3% ), Agree Realty (ADC -1.6% ), Store Capital (STOR -1.8% )