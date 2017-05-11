Retail landlords under pressure following weak Macy's, Kohl's numbers

Macy's is lower by more than 10%, and Kohl's by more than 5% after each produced weak sales reports. Those numbers are hitting the entire department store sector, and in turn, the companies from which they rent space.
Simon Property (SPG -2.7%), General Growth (GGP -2.3%), Kimco (KIM -2.3%), Weingarten (WRI -2.2%), Macerich (MAC -2.4%), Taubman (TCO -2.3%), PREIT (PEI -2.9%), DDR (DDR -2.7%), Tanger (SKT -2.3%), Regency (REG -2.3%), CBL (CBL -2.1%), Washington Prime (WPG -1.8%).
The triple-net lease players don't exactly rent space to the department store giants, but are subject to at least some of the same economic forces. Realty Income (O -1.7%), National Retail (NNN -2.8%), Vereit (VER -1.6%), Spirit Realty (SRC -3%), Agree Realty (ADC -1.6%), Store Capital (STOR -1.8%)
The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR -1.1%)
