Royal Gold +3% after strong FQ3 results, record operating cash flow

Royal Gold (RGLD +3.3% ) rockets higher in early trading after reporting better than expected FQ3 earnings and revenues, as well as record operating cash flow of $76M, up 15% Y/Y.

Revenues rose 14% Y/Y, as higher sales from the Mount Milligan and Pueblo Viejo streams more than offset lower sales from the Andacollo stream, which was due to timing of concentrate shipments.

RGLD says FQ3 stream gold purchases totaled ~50K oz. with sales of 58K oz., and stream silver purchases were ~374K oz. with sales of 322K oz.

RGLD says it had 15K gold oz. and 375K silver oz. in inventory at the end of the quarter, vs. 24K gold oz. and 323K silver oz. in inventory at year-end 2016.